NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020

_____

929 FPUS51 KBTV 020759

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

256 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020

NYZ028-022100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

256 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning, then a

slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs around 30. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow or sleet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ031-022100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

256 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning,

then a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or sleet or rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ026-022100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

256 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning, then a

chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain or sleet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ087-022100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

256 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries this morning, then a chance

of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ029-022100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

256 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries this morning, then a chance

of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ027-022100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

256 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning, then a

chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain or sleet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ030-022100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

256 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning,

then a chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting

to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow until midnight, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain or sleet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ035-022100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

256 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of flurries this morning, then a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ034-022100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

256 AM EST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries this morning,

then a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather