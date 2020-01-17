NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
318 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
318 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 6 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as
low as 21 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the lower
20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
around 19. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the
lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
318 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 8 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 26 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs around 20.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
around 17. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 19 in the
afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to
10 below zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
318 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 8 above. West winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 below. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then
snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs
in the lower 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Lows around 18. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
318 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 5 below. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the
mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
318 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around
7 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 22 below.
.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 8 below. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches
possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Lows around 20. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 19 in the
afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to
10 below zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
318 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 7 above. West winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 below. West winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as
low as 21 below.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches
possible. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
around 16. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
318 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs
around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values
as low as 25 below.
.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 10 below. West winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as low
as 26 below.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches
possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
around 17. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 18 in the
afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
318 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 5 below, except around 1 below along Lake
Champlain. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
318 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 5 to 11 above. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Wind chill values as low
as 29 below.
.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 8 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 26 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Brisk with highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation.
Breezy with lows around 18. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Windy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Brisk with lows around 5 above.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to
10 below zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
