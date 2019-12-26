NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019

_____

705 FPUS51 KBTV 260808

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

304 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

NYZ028-262100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

304 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers until midnight, then rain

showers and freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy with

lows around 30. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Lows around 30.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Light rain or light snow likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ031-262100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

304 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely until midnight, then rain showers

and freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows around 30.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Light rain or light snow likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ026-262100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

304 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. A chance of rain and snow

showers until midnight, then rain showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Light rain likely or light snow. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ087-262100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

304 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely until midnight. Rain showers

likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain or light snow likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Light rain or light snow likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ029-262100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

304 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers

until midnight. Rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain or light snow likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Light rain or light snow likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ027-262100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

304 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. A chance of rain and snow

showers until midnight, then rain showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Light rain likely or light snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ030-262100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

304 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers until midnight. Rain showers

likely with a slight chance of freezing rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow or light rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Light rain or light snow likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ035-262100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

304 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain showers and

freezing rain until midnight, then rain showers and freezing rain

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Windy

with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely or a chance of light rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Light rain or light snow likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ034-262100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

304 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers and freezing rain until

midnight, then rain showers and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow or light rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow or light rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

$$

_____

