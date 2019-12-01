NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

342 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

NYZ028-012100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

342 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Total snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows around 19,

except in the mid 20s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ031-012100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

342 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower

20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly until midnight. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 17. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ026-012100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

342 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly until midnight. Total snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ087-012100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

342 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow likely

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly until midnight. Additional

snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Total

snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ029-012100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

342 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly until midnight. Additional

snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ027-012100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

342 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly until midnight. Total snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 19. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ030-012100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

342 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly until midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 18. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ035-012100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

342 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly until midnight. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s, except in

the upper 20s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ034-012100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

342 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, mainly until midnight. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 19. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 18.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

