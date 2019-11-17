NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019
531 FPUS51 KBTV 170727
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
224 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019
NYZ028-172100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
224 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sleet in the morning. A chance of
freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 30.
Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet or snow likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain showers. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ031-172100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
224 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of sleet in the morning. A chance of
freezing rain. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 30.
Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet or snow likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ026-172100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
224 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. East winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of sleet in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet or snow or freezing
rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ087-172100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
224 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Light
and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or sleet. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ029-172100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
224 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sleet in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing
rain or sleet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet or freezing rain or
snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ027-172100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
224 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sleet in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or
sleet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs
around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely or a chance of freezing rain or
snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ030-172100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
224 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sleet in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or
sleet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in
the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet or snow likely or a chance of freezing
rain. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ035-172100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
224 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or rain in
the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet or snow likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain showers. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ034-172100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
224 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of freezing rain. A chance of sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the
lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet or snow likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Very windy with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
