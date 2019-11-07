NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

229 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019

NYZ028-072100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

229 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s,

except in the upper 20s along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ031-072100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

229 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows

around 18. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ026-072100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

229 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ087-072100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

229 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ029-072100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

229 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows around 17. Light

and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ027-072100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

229 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ030-072100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

229 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows

around 16. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ035-072100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

229 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then snow

or rain likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Lows in the lower 20s, except in the upper 20s along

Lake Champlain. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ034-072100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

229 AM EST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A chance of snow or rain this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Lows 13 to 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Blustery with

highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows around 14. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely or a chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

