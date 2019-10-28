NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
312 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
312 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
312 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Windy with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
312 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
312 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming
south around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
312 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
312 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light
and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
312 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Windy with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
312 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
312 AM EDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle this morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of drizzle. Highs in
the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Very windy with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
