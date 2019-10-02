NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
341 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
341 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s, except
in the upper 30s along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
341 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
341 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
341 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
341 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
341 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
341 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
341 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, except in the
lower 40s along Lake Champlain. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
341 AM EDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
