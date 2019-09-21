NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019
_____
099 FPUS51 KBTV 210728
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
325 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
NYZ028-212000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
325 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s, except around
80 along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ031-212000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
325 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ026-212000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
325 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ087-212000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
325 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ029-212000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
325 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ027-212000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
325 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ030-212000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
325 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ035-212000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
325 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ034-212000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
325 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
