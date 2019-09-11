NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

_____

636 FPUS51 KBTV 110643

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

238 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

NYZ028-112000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

238 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ031-112000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

238 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ026-112000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

238 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ087-112000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

238 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Less humid with lows around

50. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ029-112000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

238 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Less humid with lows around

50. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ027-112000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

238 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ030-112000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

238 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ035-112000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

238 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ034-112000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

238 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather