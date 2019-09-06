NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019
031 FPUS51 KBTV 060658
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
NYZ028-062000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ031-062000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ026-062000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ087-062000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ029-062000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ027-062000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ030-062000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. East
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ035-062000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast
around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ034-062000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
