971 FPUS51 KBTV 270809

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

NYZ028-272000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ031-272000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ026-272000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ087-272000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ029-272000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ027-272000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ030-272000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ035-272000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ034-272000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

405 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

