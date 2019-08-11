NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019
_____
667 FPUS51 KBTV 112247
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
643 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
NYZ028-120800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
643 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ031-120800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
643 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ026-120800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
643 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ087-120800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
643 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ029-120800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
643 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light
and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ027-120800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
643 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ030-120800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
643 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ035-120800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
643 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ034-120800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
643 PM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather