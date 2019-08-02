NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2019

_____

610 FPUS51 KBTV 020705

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

NYZ028-022000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ031-022000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-022000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ087-022000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ029-022000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ027-022000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ030-022000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ035-022000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-022000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

302 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather