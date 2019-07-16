NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 15, 2019
_____
380 FPUS51 KBTV 160835
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 16 2019
NYZ028-162000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
432 AM EDT Tue Jul 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ031-162000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
432 AM EDT Tue Jul 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ026-162000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
432 AM EDT Tue Jul 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ087-162000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
432 AM EDT Tue Jul 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ029-162000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
432 AM EDT Tue Jul 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ027-162000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
432 AM EDT Tue Jul 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ030-162000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
432 AM EDT Tue Jul 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ035-162000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
432 AM EDT Tue Jul 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ034-162000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
432 AM EDT Tue Jul 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather