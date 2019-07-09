NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 8, 2019

_____

196 FPUS51 KBTV 090757

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

354 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

NYZ028-092000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

354 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ031-092000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

354 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ026-092000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

354 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ087-092000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

354 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ029-092000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

354 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ027-092000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

354 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ030-092000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

354 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ035-092000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

354 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-092000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

354 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

