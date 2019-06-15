NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

307 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

307 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

307 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

307 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

307 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers until midnight, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

307 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

307 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

307 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

307 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

307 AM EDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

