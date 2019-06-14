NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

319 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019

NYZ028-142000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

319 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ031-142000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

319 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ026-142000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

319 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ087-142000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

319 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ029-142000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

319 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ027-142000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

319 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ030-142000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

319 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ035-142000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

319 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ034-142000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

319 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

