NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019
_____
044 FPUS51 KBTV 110705
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
302 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
NYZ028-112000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
302 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny
with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ031-112000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
302 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny
with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ026-112000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
302 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ087-112000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
302 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ029-112000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
302 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ027-112000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
302 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ030-112000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
302 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ035-112000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
302 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ034-112000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
302 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather