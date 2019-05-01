NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

315 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

NYZ028-012000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

316 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ031-012000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

316 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ026-012000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

316 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ087-012000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

316 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ029-012000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

316 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ027-012000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

316 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ030-012000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

316 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ035-012000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

316 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ034-012000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

316 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

