NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019
_____
722 FPUS51 KBTV 300711
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
309 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
NYZ028-302000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
309 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain or snow showers likely this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny in the
morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ031-302000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
309 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Snow
showers likely this morning. A chance of rain showers. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ026-302000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
309 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ087-302000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
309 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ029-302000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
309 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ027-302000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
309 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ030-302000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
309 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers
this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ035-302000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
309 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ034-302000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
309 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain or snow showers likely this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light
and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight chance of
rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
50. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather