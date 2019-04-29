NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019

813 FPUS51 KBTV 290704

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

301 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

NYZ028-292000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

301 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until midnight,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ031-292000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

301 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight, then

rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely or a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ026-292000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

301 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight, then

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ087-292000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

301 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 50. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ029-292000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

301 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight, then

rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ027-292000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

301 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ030-292000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

301 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until midnight,

then snow or rain showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely or a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ035-292000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

301 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight, then

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ034-292000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

301 AM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight, then

snow or rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

