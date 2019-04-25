NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2019

_____

765 FPUS51 KBTV 250710

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

307 AM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019

NYZ028-252000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

307 AM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ031-252000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

307 AM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ026-252000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

307 AM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ087-252000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

307 AM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ029-252000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

307 AM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ027-252000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

307 AM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ030-252000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

307 AM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ035-252000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

307 AM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ034-252000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

307 AM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather