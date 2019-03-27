NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

310 AM EDT Wed Mar 27 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

310 AM EDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

310 AM EDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

310 AM EDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

310 AM EDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

310 AM EDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

310 AM EDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

310 AM EDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

310 AM EDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers and rain likely. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

310 AM EDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

