Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

417 AM EDT Tue Mar 19 2019

NYZ028-192000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

417 AM EDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around

20. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ031-192000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

417 AM EDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 20. Light

and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ026-192000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

417 AM EDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ087-192000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

417 AM EDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ029-192000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

417 AM EDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows around 18. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-192000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

417 AM EDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ030-192000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

417 AM EDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ035-192000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

417 AM EDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around

20. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Lows around

20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ034-192000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

417 AM EDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 13 to 19. West

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

