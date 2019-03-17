NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2019
_____
072 FPUS51 KBTV 170720
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
317 AM EDT Sun Mar 17 2019
NYZ028-172000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
317 AM EDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ031-172000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
317 AM EDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ026-172000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
317 AM EDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 14. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ087-172000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
317 AM EDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 16. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ029-172000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
317 AM EDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 13. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ027-172000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
317 AM EDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ030-172000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
317 AM EDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ035-172000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
317 AM EDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ034-172000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
317 AM EDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 13. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather