NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 12, 2019

044 FPUS51 KBTV 130504

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1200 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019

NYZ028-130900-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1200 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 11. Temperature rising

into the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 10 to

14 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 19. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ031-130900-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1200 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around

12. Temperature rising into the mid 20s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around 16. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 19. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ026-130900-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1200 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 11. Temperature rising

into the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow until midnight.

Snow showers, mainly until midnight. Additional snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ087-130900-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1200 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and sleet. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

9 to 15 above. Temperature rising into the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until

midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows around 16. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ029-130900-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1200 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and sleet. Areas of blowing snow.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 17. Temperature rising

into the upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly until midnight. Areas of

blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 16. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ027-130900-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1200 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 13. Temperature rising

into the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers, mainly until midnight.

Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Lows around 16. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ030-130900-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1200 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and sleet. Areas of blowing snow.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 17. Temperature rising

into the upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 15. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ035-130900-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1200 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and freezing drizzle. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows around 16. Temperature rising into

the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and freezing drizzle in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly

until midnight. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ034-130900-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1200 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 16. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around 17. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

