NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019
_____
668 FPUS51 KBTV 050852
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
349 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
NYZ028-052100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
349 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower
20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows 15 to 20. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ031-052100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
349 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until
midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs around 30. Temperature falling to around 20 in the
afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 15.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or a chance of rain. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ026-052100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
349 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature
falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows 15 to 20. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or a chance of rain. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ087-052100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
349 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30.
Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 20.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or a chance of rain. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ029-052100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
349 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers until midnight, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming
west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the
upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 16 in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 20.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ027-052100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
349 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows 15 to 20. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or a chance of rain. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ030-052100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
349 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers until midnight, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming
west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the
upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 19 in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 below.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows 15 to 20. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ035-052100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
349 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows
around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ034-052100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
349 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling to around
20 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to 5 above zero.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows 15 to 20. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather