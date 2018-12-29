NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018
_____
895 FPUS51 KBTV 290753
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
249 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
NYZ028-292100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
249 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this
morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 20 this
afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of freezing rain. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ031-292100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
249 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance
of snow showers this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling to around 17 this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain or sleet. Light sleet
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ026-292100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
249 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight
chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs around 30. Temperature falling to around 17 this
afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet or snow or a chance of freezing rain.
Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ087-292100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
249 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ029-292100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
249 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of snow or
rain showers likely this morning, then a slight chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs
in the lower 30s. Temperature falling to around 17 this afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ027-292100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
249 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight chance of
snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 30s. Temperature falling to around 17 this afternoon.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet or a chance of freezing rain. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ030-292100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
249 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this morning.
Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs around 30. Temperature falling
to around 16 this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain or sleet likely. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ035-292100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
249 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid
20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ034-292100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
249 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight
chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower
20s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
this morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain or sleet likely. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather