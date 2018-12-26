NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018

_____

847 FPUS51 KBTV 260811

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

308 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018

NYZ028-262100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

308 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around

8 above, except around 12 along Lake Champlain. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or freezing rain or a chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ031-262100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

308 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers until midnight,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 7 above. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 20. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet with possible snow and.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 16. Temperature rising

into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Much warmer with highs around 50.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ026-262100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

308 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with isolated snow

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around

6 above. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or freezing rain or a chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. Temperature rising to

around 30 after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Much warmer with highs in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ087-262100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

308 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then

scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers until midnight,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 8 above. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain or a chance of sleet. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Much warmer with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ029-262100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

308 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 6 above. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain or a chance of sleet. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into

the lower 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Much warmer with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ027-262100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

308 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around

7 above. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or freezing rain or a chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 19. Temperature rising to

around 30 after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Much warmer with highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ030-262100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

308 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 5 above. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or freezing rain. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Lows around 18. Temperature rising into the upper 20s

after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Much warmer with highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ035-262100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

308 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs

around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around

12. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or freezing rain or a chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely or freezing rain. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ034-262100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

308 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers until midnight,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 5 to 11 above. Northwest

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or freezing rain or a chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather