NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

254 FPUS51 KBTV 161127

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

624 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

NYZ028-162100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

624 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near steady

temperature around 30. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow

showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-162100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

624 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely or a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ026-162100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

624 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ087-162100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

624 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Near steady

temperature around 30. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ029-162100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

624 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly until midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 11. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ027-162100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

624 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

or rain showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ030-162100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

624 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ035-162100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

624 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow, mainly

until midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ034-162100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

624 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather