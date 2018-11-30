NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 29, 2018

817 FPUS51 KBTV 300512

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1209 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

NYZ028-300900-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1209 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with possible freezing rain or snow likely.

Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ031-300900-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1209 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet or freezing rain or a chance of

snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ026-300900-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1209 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with possible snow or freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ087-300900-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1209 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ029-300900-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1209 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ027-300900-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1209 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ030-300900-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1209 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of flurries. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain or a chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ035-300900-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1209 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain or freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ034-300900-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1209 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain or freezing rain. Light

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

