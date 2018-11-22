NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
347 FPUS51 KBTV 220825
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
322 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018
NYZ028-222100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
322 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 4 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ031-222100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
322 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 1 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ026-222100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
322 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 2 above. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
NYZ087-222100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
322 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 3 above. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
NYZ029-222100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
322 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 1 below. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ027-222100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
322 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. Southwest
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ030-222100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
322 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 9 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 25 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 1 below to 7 below zero.
West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ035-222100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
322 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ034-222100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
322 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 8 to 14 above. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
27 below.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 4 below to 2 above zero. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
