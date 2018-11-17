NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

939 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely until midnight, then

a chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain showers. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 17. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Lows 15 to 21. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

939 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 18. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

939 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers until

midnight, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

939 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers until

midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 17. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

939 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 16. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

939 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely until midnight, then

a chance of snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 15. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

939 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely until midnight, then

a chance of snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. West

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 18. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

939 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

until midnight. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly

until midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

939 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 18. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 20. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

