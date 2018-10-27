NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018
_____
716 FPUS51 KBTV 270533
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
130 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
NYZ028-270800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
130 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to
1 inch. Highs around 40. East winds around 10 mph, becoming
northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain or freezing rain
after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ031-270800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
130 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then rain or
snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain or sleet or snow until
midnight, then rain after midnight. Additional snow and sleet
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth
of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain likely. Highs around 40. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around
30. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ026-270800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
130 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ087-270800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
130 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ029-270800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
130 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
East winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a
tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ027-270800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
130 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.
East winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain after midnight. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ030-270800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
130 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
East winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then rain or
snow or sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain or sleet until midnight, then
rain after midnight. Additional sleet accumulation a dusting to
1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ035-270800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
130 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then
rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ034-270800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
130 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. East
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet
in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to a
tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Highs around 40. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather