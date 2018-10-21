NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 20, 2018

_____

415 FPUS51 KBTV 210536

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

133 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

NYZ028-210800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

133 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ031-210800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

133 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ026-210800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

133 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ087-210800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

133 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ029-210800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

133 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ027-210800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

133 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ030-210800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

133 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ035-210800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

133 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ034-210800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

133 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather