NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly until

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely until midnight,

then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely until

midnight, then mostly clear with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

