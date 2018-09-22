NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, September 21, 2018

098 FPUS51 KBTV 220513

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

110 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

NYZ028-220800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

110 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ031-220800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

110 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-220800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

110 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ087-220800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

110 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ029-220800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

110 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ027-220800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

110 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ030-220800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

110 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ035-220800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

110 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ034-220800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

110 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

