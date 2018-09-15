NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
NYZ028-150800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ031-150800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper
50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ026-150800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ087-150800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ029-150800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ027-150800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ030-150800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid
50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ035-150800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper
50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ034-150800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
