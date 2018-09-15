NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018

259 FPUS51 KBTV 150158

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018

NYZ028-150800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ031-150800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ026-150800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-150800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ029-150800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ027-150800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ030-150800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ035-150800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ034-150800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

955 PM EDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

