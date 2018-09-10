NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

190 FPUS51 KBTV 101946

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

NYZ028-110800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-110800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-110800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around

70. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-110800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around

70. South winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-110800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ027-110800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-110800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ035-110800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ034-110800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather