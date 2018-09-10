NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
190 FPUS51 KBTV 101946
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
NYZ028-110800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ031-110800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ026-110800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around
70. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ087-110800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around
70. South winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ029-110800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ027-110800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ030-110800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ035-110800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Warmer
with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ034-110800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
342 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather