NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

914 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

914 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers late this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

914 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers late this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late this morning. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

914 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

914 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

914 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

914 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

914 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late this morning. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

914 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers late this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

914 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

