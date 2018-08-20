NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018
946 FPUS51 KBTV 200735
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
332 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
NYZ028-202000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
333 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s, except in the lower 60s
along Lake Champlain. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ031-202000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
333 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ026-202000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
333 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ087-202000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
333 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ029-202000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
333 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ027-202000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
333 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ030-202000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
333 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ035-202000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
333 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ034-202000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
333 AM EDT Mon Aug 20 2018
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
