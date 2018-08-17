NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

318 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

318 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

318 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

318 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

318 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

318 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

318 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms until midnight,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

318 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

318 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

318 AM EDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

