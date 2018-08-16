NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

313 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

NYZ028-170800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

313 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ031-170800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

313 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ026-170800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

313 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ087-170800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

313 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ029-170800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

313 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly

until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ027-170800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

313 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ030-170800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

313 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly

until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ035-170800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

313 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ034-170800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

313 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms until

midnight, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

