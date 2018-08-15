NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

444 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

NYZ028-152000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

444 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ031-152000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

444 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ026-152000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

444 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ087-152000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

444 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ029-152000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

444 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ027-152000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

444 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ030-152000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

444 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ035-152000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

444 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ034-152000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

444 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

