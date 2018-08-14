NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

731 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

731 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

731 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

731 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

731 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

731 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

731 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

731 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

731 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

731 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

