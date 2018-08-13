NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
627 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
628 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A slight
chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
628 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A slight
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
628 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
628 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
628 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
628 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A slight
chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid
with highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
628 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
628 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
628 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
