NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
258 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
258 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
258 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
258 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
258 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
258 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
258 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
258 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
258 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
258 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
