NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

732 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

NYZ028-112000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

732 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-112000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

732 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ026-112000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

732 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-112000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

732 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-112000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

732 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-112000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

732 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-112000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

732 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-112000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

732 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-112000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

732 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

