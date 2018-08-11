NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
133 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
133 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
133 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
133 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
133 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
133 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
133 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
133 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
133 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
133 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
